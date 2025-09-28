Massive attack on September 28: three killed and 10 injured in Kyiv

The victim of the attack on the capital on the night of September 28 was probably a 12-year-old child

Timur Tkachenko (Photo: KMWA)

The number of dead and injured in Kyiv has increased as a result of a massive Russian attack. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

According to him, as of 08:33, two people were killed and 10 injured.

Tkachenko added that the data is probably not final.

The head of the Kyiv MVA clarified that the body recovered at the scene of the attack in Solomyansky district is tentatively identified as a 12-year-old girl.

Later, Tkachenko said that three people were killed in the capital, including a child.

At the same time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that as of 08:30, the impact was recorded in 20 locations in six districts. He reported eight injured and one dead in Solomyansky district.

The mayor of the capital clarified that in Darnytsia district, UAV debris fell on parked cars, on the roadway, on the territory of a kindergarten and a private estate.

In Svyatoshynskyi district, debris fell on a two-story non-residential building, where a fire broke out. It has already been extinguished. Also in Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building and in an open area.

UAV fragments fall on three private houses in Holosiivskyi district.

The attack resulted in partial destruction and a fire on the upper floors of a five-story building in Solomyansky district. The fire was localized .

The attack also resulted in a fire on the third and fourth floors of the medical facility. And the fall of debris on a private estate and non-residential buildings.

In Dniprovskyi district, the fall of UAV wreckage caused a fire in a parking lot. The fire was extinguished.

In Obolon district, debris fell in several locations. In particular, on non-residential buildings. And also, preliminarily, near residential buildings.