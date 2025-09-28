Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones: first consequences are known

The aftermath in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

On the night of September 28 and early in the morning, the Russians launch a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types and drones. There are consequences in Kyiv, the region and Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by military administrations.

As told Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the capital is under massive attack. As of 06:07, three people have been reported injured. The mayor said about the damage in different districts.

→ In Solomianskyi district, a five-story residential building was partially destroyed by falling UAV debris;

→ a private house was destroyed in Holosiivskyi district. Preliminary, no casualties;

→ in Dniprovskyi district, according to preliminary information, debris fell on the roof of a high-rise building;

→ In Sviatoshynske, the debris fell in an open area. In the same area, the drone debris fell on a two-story non-residential building;

→ In Darnytskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a private estate. Emergency services are working on the ground.

At 06:21, Klitschko wrote to that there are several UAVs over Kyiv and missiles are still coming at the city. He added that medics are being called to Sviatoshynskyi district. A kiosk is on fire in Darnytsia district.

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Command Mykola Kalashnyk said about the consequences of the enemy attack in four districts.

→ Bucha district – a non-residential building, private houses and two cars caught fire;

→ Fastiv district – a private house caught fire;

→ Bila Tserkva district – private houses and non-residential premises caught fire;

→ Obukhiv district – a household building burned down as a result of the fall of the downed target.

Zaporizhzhia was also under attack by the occupiers. At 01:41, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, , reported at least four strikes on the regional center, damaging a gas station and its equipment. Later, he clarified that one of the enemy strikes hit a private house. Two injured men aged 21 and 32 were reported. Later, two more women turned to doctors.

At 05:33, Fedorov announced a new attack on Zaporizhzhia. According to his words, the Russians are trying to attack the city's critical infrastructure. The blast wave damaged one of the educational institutions. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a high-rise building, and the production facilities of the enterprise were damaged. One man and two women needed medical assistance., added head of the OVA.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

As of 06:35, the entire Ukraine was on air alert. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about numerous groups of UAVs in different regions. At 03:52, it became known about possible launches of cruise missiles by Tu-95s near Engels.