Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia region with "shaheds": there are hits
On the night of Saturday, September 27, Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia region came under attack by Russian attack drones. This was reported by the regional military administrations.
Natalia Zabolotna, first deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, said that the region is under attack by enemy UAVs. There are hits to critical infrastructure.
She urged people to stay in shelters until the air raid warning goes off. The deputy head of the JMA promised to make the details public later.
At 23:22 on September 26, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported that civilian infrastructure in the regional center had been hit. Russians attacked the city with "shaheds".
According to Fedorov, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia at least twice. A store building was partially destroyed. Later, he clarified that the attack left almost 9,000 Zaporizhzhia subscribers without electricity. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, but there were no casualties.
- For several days in a row, Russians have been massively shelling Zaporizhzhia. On the night of September 23, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with six air bombs. One person was killed and wounded.
- In the afternoon, the enemy attacked the city for the second time in 24 hours, but this time with drones. Two dead and 12 wounded are reported.
- On the night of September 24, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with high-explosive bombs.
