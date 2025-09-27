Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia region with "shaheds": there are hits

The aftermath of the attack in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

On the night of Saturday, September 27, Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia region came under attack by Russian attack drones. This was reported by the regional military administrations.

Natalia Zabolotna, first deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, said that the region is under attack by enemy UAVs. There are hits to critical infrastructure.

She urged people to stay in shelters until the air raid warning goes off. The deputy head of the JMA promised to make the details public later.

At 23:22 on September 26, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported that civilian infrastructure in the regional center had been hit. Russians attacked the city with "shaheds".

According to Fedorov, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia at least twice. A store building was partially destroyed. Later, he clarified that the attack left almost 9,000 Zaporizhzhia subscribers without electricity. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, but there were no casualties.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

