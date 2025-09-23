Russia drops six bombs on Zaporizhzhia: one killed – photos, video

Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia for the second night in a row: civilian infrastructure under attack

Zaporizhzhia after the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 23, Russians launched massive guided missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a death and damage to private buildings and industrial infrastructure. This was reported to by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service .

Fedorov emphasized that Russia massively attacked from the air for the second night in a row.

Occupants hit private buildings and industrial infrastructure.

As of the morning of , it is known that a man has died – rescuers have removed his body from the rubble.

Previously, the enemy struck in the night city with six FABs.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

