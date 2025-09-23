Russia drops six bombs on Zaporizhzhia: one killed – photos, video

Russia drops six bombs on Zaporizhzhia: one killed – photos, videosupplemented
On the night of September 23, Russians launched massive guided missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a death and damage to private buildings and industrial infrastructure. This was reported to by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service .
Fedorov emphasized that Russia massively attacked from the air for the second night in a row.
Occupants hit private buildings and industrial infrastructure.
As of the morning of , it is known that a man has died – rescuers have removed his body from the rubble.
Previously, the enemy struck in the night city with six FABs.
- Last night, from September 21 to 22, Russia also massively attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: they flew in three different areas. Three people were killed in the attack.
