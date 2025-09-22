Russia strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv region: there are dead and wounded, fires have started – photos

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities, the relevant services are working on the ground

On the night of September 22, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv region. The enemy used guided aerial bombs and drones, there was destruction and casualties, local authorities reported.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five air bombs. Civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities were attacked, causing fires and destroying cars .

As of 06:40, two people have been reported dead and two more injured. One of the victims is in serious condition.

Zaporizhzhia after the attack (Photo: OVA)

Kyiv region attacked by Russians with drones, Head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk said. The consequences were recorded in four districts.

A man born in 1993 was injured in Boryspil district – he received a blind shrapnel wound to his shoulder, he was treated in hospital without hospitalization. A private house caught fire, another house and cars were damaged.

A forest floor fire broke out in Vyshhorod district, a private house fire in Fastiv district, and a UAV downing in Obukhiv district caused debris to fall on a multi-story uninhabited building.

Operational services are working on the ground, all necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The Russians also attacked Sumy with "shaheds", , Mayor Artem Kobzar told. Two strikes hit industrial facilities and another hit an educational institution. Windows were smashed and balcony frames damaged in nearby high-rise buildings.

One person was wounded. According to the data of the head of the OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, he is a security guard at an enterprise in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy, which was hit by Russians.

Kyiv region (Photo: t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk)

