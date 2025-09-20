Russia massively attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region. One person was killed, 13 others were injured

On the night of September 20, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with missiles and drones

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

On the night of September 20, the Russian army massively attacked the Dnipro region. The shelling killed one person and injured 13 others, reported serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.

According to Lysak, the enemy sent drones and missiles to the area. Most of the victims were hospitalized in moderate condition. One man is in serious condition.

Lysak noted that several fires broke out in Dnipro and the region. A high-rise building, private houses, outbuildings, and garages were damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reportedhe said that the Russians had hit a high-rise building with a missile. He did not provide details of the attack.

Lysak also added that an enterprise in Pavlohrad was attacked. There was also a fire there.

The Russian army fired at Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They hit the district center and the Pokrovska community. A private house caught fire.