Russia strikes at an enterprise in Dnipro. A fire broke out – photos

According to the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, air defense eliminated 15 drones over the region

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 5, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, reported head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, Russia massively attacked the region with drones at night. Lysak added that the Russians used a drone to attack the Pokrovske community in the Nikopol region.

There were no casualties. In total, the air defense eliminated 15 drones over the region.

Photo: SES

