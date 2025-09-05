Russia strikes at an enterprise in Dnipro. A fire broke out – photos
On the night of September 5, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, reported head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, Russia massively attacked the region with drones at night. Lysak added that the Russians used a drone to attack the Pokrovske community in the Nikopol region.
There were no casualties. In total, the air defense eliminated 15 drones over the region.
- august 29 Russia atactical drones in the Dnipro. The shelling damaged a fire station and wounded two residents of the town.
- on September 4, the Russians a humanitarian mission was hit by a missile demining near Chernihiv. Two people were reported dead and five wounded.
- On the same day, the enemy hit a hospital building in Konstantinovka, two people were killed near the city.
