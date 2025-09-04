Russians launch missile at humanitarian demining mission near Chernihiv

One killed and two wounded in occupants' attack on Novoselivka

Photo: Telegram Dmitry Bryzhinsky

On the afternoon of September 4, Russians launched a missile attack near Chernihiv, reported Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of the city's military administration.

He reported the explosions within Chernihiv at 14:57.

Initially, the official wrote that a missile hit was recorded on the territory of the enterprise, but later he said that the strike occurred near one of the checkpoints.

The data on the victims is being clarified.

"Repeated launches are possible, stay in shelters," the head of the MBA emphasized at 15:10.

15:13. "The missile attack was carried out near the checkpoint at the entrance to Novoselivka. Stay in shelters!" the official wrote.

UPDATE at 15:29. The occupiers struck at the staff of the humanitarian demining mission who were working in the area, reported Bryzhinsky.

One person was killed and two wounded.

Novoselivka is a village near Chernihiv, northeast of the city: