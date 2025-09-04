Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with a drone: there are victims – photos, video

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

On Thursday afternoon, September 4, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, injuring people. This was reported to by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

At 11:12 a.m., the head of the OVA reported three injured residents of Zaporizhzhia as a result of a drone attack.

Later, he said that the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased to four.

The women have been provided with the necessary assistance, clarified Fedorov. He also posted photos and videos of the aftermath of the strike.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

