Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with a drone: there are victims – photos, video
On Thursday afternoon, September 4, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, injuring people. This was reported to by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.
At 11:12 a.m., the head of the OVA reported three injured residents of Zaporizhzhia as a result of a drone attack.
Later, he said that the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased to four.
The women have been provided with the necessary assistance, clarified Fedorov. He also posted photos and videos of the aftermath of the strike.
- On the night of September 3, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytsky regions were affected by Russia's attack. There were also explosions in Lviv and Lutsk. Poland has been deploying its aviation.
- The occupiers have sent 526 weapons to the Ukrainian regions, including more than 500 attack drones and 24 missiles.
