Russians attacked Ukraine with more than 500 UAVs and 24 missiles overnight: 451 targets downed

Three missiles and 69 UAV strikes were recorded at 14 locations

Air defense operation (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of September 3, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, launching more than five hundred air attack vehicles. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting from 16:00 on September 2, the occupiers used attack UAVs, air and sea-based missiles against Ukraine. In total, 526 air attack vehicles were detected and escorted during the strike:

→ 502 drones from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chaudi in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

→ eight X-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region and Krasnodar region.

As of 09:00, the air defense shot down or suppressed 451 air targets:

→ 430 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of imitation drones;

→ 14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

→ seven X-101 cruise missiles.

Three missiles and 69 attack UAVs hit at 14 locations, downed (wreckage) at 14 locations.

The Air Force added that the attack continues, with several more enemy drones in the airspace.

Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytsky regions were affected by Russia's nighttime attack. Explosions were also heard in Lviv and Lutsk. Poland has been sending up its air force.

In Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, more than 30,000 households lost electricity due to the Russian attack.