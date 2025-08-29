Hungary did not support the EU statement condemning the attack on Kyiv. Budapest commented

Such actions by Russia strengthen the resolve and intention to support Ukraine and its people in their defense against the aggressor, the signatories noted

Peter Sijjarto (Photo: Mohamed Hossam/EPA)

All EU member states, except Hungary, supported the joint statement condemning the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28. The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in a commentary to the media Telex said that this step allegedly does not contribute to peace.

"We express our condolences, stand in solidarity with all Ukrainians and strongly condemn Russia's continued attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, which are a deliberate escalation and undermine peace efforts," the 26 members of the bloc said in a statement.

The statement noted that the attack also caused serious damage to the buildings of the EU Delegation in Kyiv, which once again demonstrated the reckless nature of Russia's attacks and its disregard for international law.

Endangering the lives of diplomats and diplomatic staff is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The British Council building in Kyiv was also heavily damaged, and a security guard was injured.

"Intentional attacks on civilians and non-military objects constitute war crimes. All commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these serious violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable," the signatories of the statement emphasized.

The EU added that these crimes only reinforce the EU's determination and intention to support Ukraine and its people in defending themselves against Russia and in their quest for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The bloc will continue and strengthen its comprehensive support for Ukraine in all areas, including by accelerating work on the 19th package of sanctions.

The EU reminded that Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in March, while Russia escalated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"We will continue to work with international partners, including the United States, to bring Russia's aggressive war to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. Russia must stop the killing and demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace," the document reads.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry explains why it did not sign the statement.

"After a long break, negotiations between America and Russia began in Alaska, which finally brought us closer to peace. If there is peace, there will be no more bombings and senseless victims of war. Hungary stands for peace, so we can only support documents that contribute to the cause of peace," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On the night of August 28, Russia massively attacked Ukraine, in particular Kyiv, as the enemy launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles. In the capital, the consequences were recorded in seven districts. As of August 29, there were 25 killed.

On the same day, Szijjarto said that in response to the latest Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline, his government decided to ban a Ukrainian commander from entering Hungary and the entire Schengen zone. However, he did not name the military officer.

Later it became known that it was the commander of the SSF. Magyar himself criticized the current Hungarian government and promised to come to his father's homeland after "them".

Zelensky criticized Hungary's decision to impose sanctions on the BDS commander and the lack of response to the shelling.