25 dead in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack on August 28

This strike demonstrates the true intentions of the Russian dictator – to continue killing, not to take steps towards peace, the President believes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The death toll from Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28 has risen to 25. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

"Thank you for your sincere condolences to our people, to all the families who lost their loved ones as a result of yesterday's Russian shelling of Kyiv. As of this time, 25 people have been killed, including four children, and dozens of people have been injured," the Head of State said.

He added that this is an absolutely despicable attack that demonstrates the true intentions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – to continue killing, not to take steps towards peace.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. This issue was discussed with US President Donald Trump and with European partners.

"But we don't see any signals of the same readiness from Russia. That is why there must be pressure. We expect the 19th package of EU sanctions to be really strong," the President emphasized.

The parties also discussed the development of security guarantees. The relevant work is currently underway to finalize all components. The guarantees will consist of three blocks. One of the main ones is Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

"We expect that soon we will make progress on this issue together with Moldova," the president added.

They also touched upon the issue of additional funding for the production of Ukrainian drones and the implementation of the SAFE and PURL programs. Zelenskyy emphasized that the government is ready to contribute to making these tools even more effective.

"We agreed to meet in the near future. I am always glad to see António in Ukraine," he summarized.