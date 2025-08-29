UN Security Council to convene over Russian attack on Kyiv

The meeting will take place on September 29 in New York at the request of Ukraine

Consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv (Photo: Zelensky's Telegram)

The UN Security Council will convene to discuss the situation in Ukraine following Russia's large-scale air attack on the night of August 28, which killed at least 23 people in Kyiv. This was announced... reports the Security Council website.

The meeting will begin on September 29 at 15:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in the Security Council meeting room in New York.

The agenda for discussion includes one item: "Support for peace and security in Ukraine."

How reports According to "Ukrinform", the meeting was convened on the initiative of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation plans to inform the international community about the scale of the destruction and call for an immediate ceasefire and protection of the civilian population.

Meanwhile, in New York Ukrainian delegation led by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, which includes planned talks with the US presidential team Donald Trump.