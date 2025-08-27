Zelenskyy confirms that Umerov and Yermak will meet with US team on August 29

NSDC Secretary and Head of the OP to hold talks with US officials in New York

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

On Friday, August 29, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak will meet with U.S. officials. The president said this Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported in his evening video address.

On August 26, Yermak and Umerov had meetings in Qatar, including on mediation. On August 27, they met in Saudi Arabia. And on August 28, talks are scheduled in Switzerland.

"On Friday – the United States of America, New York, meetings with the US President's team Donald Trump. Everyone who works on the content of security guarantees – military, political, economic components of security guarantees – will be involved," the Head of State said.

He added that the task now is to accelerate as much as possible so that it is also a lever – a lever of influence: the Russians need to see how serious the world is and how bad the consequences for Russia will be if the war continues.