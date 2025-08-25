Zelenskyy announces meeting of Ukraine and US teams on possible talks with Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

American and Ukrainian teams to meet this week to prepare for possible presidential talks Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced at a joint briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Stere.

According to Zelenskyy, he is scheduled to meet with the US special envoy on August 25 Keith Kellogg in particular, regarding potential talks with Putin.

"In furtherance of preparations for the possibility of future meetings with the Russian side. At the end of the week, there will be a meeting between the Ukrainian team and the American team," the president said.

He added that there would be a lot of work to do during the week. The day before, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak had contacts with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other partners. There was also a G7 meeting at the level of foreign ministers. And on Wednesday, August 27, a meeting at the level of national security advisors is scheduled.

"After that, I would like to understand from the American side whether Russia is ready for the configuration that was proposed by America and supported by Ukraine in the presence of European leaders – a bilateral and then a trilateral meeting," the president added.

On August 15, 2025, Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska. They ended without a ceasefire agreement. About the summit, read in the chronicle LIGA.net .

. After the talks in Alaska, Trump said that a meeting may take place with his own participation, as well as Zelenskyy and the Kremlin leader.