US Treasury Secretary explains why Trump-Putin meeting took place in Alaska

Alaska was a demonstration of the US president's power, says Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent (Photo: Eric Lee/EPA)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent compared the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to showing an uncontrolled neighbor a gun case. He expressed this opinion on CNBC, as quoted by the TV channel CNN.

In his words, last week's Alaska summit was like "inviting an out-of-control neighbor over to your house and showing him your gun case".

"Alaska was a demonstration of President Trump's strength. He invited President Putin to a territory that used to belong to the Russians. He demonstrated a huge amount of military equipment and then flew overhead," Bessent continued.

His comments come after Trump met Putin in Alaska on Friday and held meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House on Monday.

Bessent said they had a "very good meeting" with Zelenskiy and his team, which lasted about an hour and a half.

"And then we met with European leaders. It was an incredible group of people at the White House, led by President Trump. And yes, it culminated in a call to President Putin," Bessent said.

