The talks are scheduled to take place in the United States this week

Steve Whitcoff (Photo: WILL OLIVER/ EPA)

Special Envoy of the President of the United States Donald Trump Steve Witcofskywill meet with a Ukrainian delegation in the US to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced...reports Bloomberg, citing a source familiar with the plans.

The Ukrainian delegation will include the Head of the Office of the President. Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

According to the agency's source, the agenda of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the US will potentially focus on security guarantees and a future bilateral meeting between the presidents. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin.

Previously, Witkow reported / announced / notified / informed / said in an interview on Fox News, he said he would meet with the Ukrainian delegation in New York and called it a "significant signal" amid Washington and Moscow's negotiations.

"This week I'm meeting with Ukrainians in New York, and that's an important signal. We are negotiating with the Russians every day," he said.