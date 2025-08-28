Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv: there are dead and dozens of injured

It hit a shopping center in the center of Kyiv. In total, there are consequences of the attack in seven districts of the capital

On the night of August 28, Russia massively attacked Kyiv with drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

Russians launch a combined strike on the capital, using "chessmen", simulator drones, ballistics, cruise missiles and "Daggers".

According to Klitschko, as of 06:29 , 22 people were reported injured in the capital. 18 people were hospitalized, including three children – seven, 10, and 11 years old. Four victims were treated on the spot.

At the same time, Tkachenko writes about 24 victims, and claims that at least three Kyiv residents were killed, including a 14-year-old.

In the center of the capital, a hit to a shopping center.

Residential buildings in Darnytsia district were damaged, including the first through fifth floors of a five-story building. The drone debris also fell on the roof of a nine-story residential building. There was a fire.

As of morning, search and rescue operation under the rubble of the destroyed five-story building continues.

There is another fire in a non-residential building.

Debris fell on a three-story office building in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district, starting a fire. Fires also broke out in a 25-story and a nine-story building.

Cars in the parking lot were also burning, and debris fell on the territory of the kindergarten, also with subsequent ignition.

A residential building was damaged and a non-residential building caught fire in Shevchenkivskyi district. Non-residential buildings, an educational institution and an office building were damaged.

Nine cars are also burning due to falling debris. The fire spreads to the first floors of a nearby non-residential building.

An enemy UAV crashed into the yard of a nine-story residential building in Sviatoshynskyi district. There were no injuries.

Falling debris in Solomyansky district caused a fire in a private house.

Debris falling in Desnianskyi district.

Damage to a house in Holosiivskyi district.