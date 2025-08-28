Kellogg on Russia's attack: These blatant attacks threaten the peace that Trump seeks

The US President's Special Envoy reacted to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv

Kit Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER /EPA)

Special Representative of the President of the United States Kit Kellogg stated that Russia's attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure undermine the peace process promoted by the leader of the United States. Donald TrumpThe general said so. wrote on the X network.

Kellogg stressed that on the night of August 28, Russia carried out the second largest air attack of the full-scale war, using 600 drones and 31 missiles against civilian targets.

"The targets? Not soldiers and weapons, but residential areas of Kyiv – bombings of civilian trains, offices of EU and UK missions, as well as civilians," he wrote.

Trump's special envoy said that Russian strikes are disrupting the US president's peace plan.

"These blatant attacks threaten the peace that Trump seeks," Kellogg wrote.