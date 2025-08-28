Eight people have been killed in Kyiv as a result of a massive Russian combined attack on the night of August 28. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called on countries loyal to Russia to respond.

"The rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike is being cleared in Kyiv. Another massive attack against our cities and communities. More killings. Unfortunately, at least eight people have been killed. One of them is a child," he said .

Dozens of people were also injured, and there may still be people under the rubble.

"These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who has been calling for a ceasefire and real diplomacy for weeks and months. Russia chooses ballistics over the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing rather than end the war," the President emphasized .

He is convinced that this means that Russia is still not afraid of consequences and is still taking advantage of the fact that at least part of the world "turns a blind eye" to the murdered children and is looking for excuses for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .

"We expect China's reaction to what is happening. China has repeatedly called for a non-expansion of the war and a ceasefire. This is not happening because of Russia. We are waiting for Hungary's reaction. The death of children should cause definitely more emotions than anything. We expect the reaction of everyone in the world who has called for peace, but now is more often silent than taking principled positions," Zelensky said.

He added that now is "definitely the time" for tough sanctions against Russia, as all deadlines have been missed and dozens of opportunities for diplomacy have been spoiled.