Orban calls strike on Druzhba oil pipeline a "military attack" on the EU
Tomasz Dejcs, a member of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party, has called Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline a "military attack." He said this said on Kossuth radio, reports 444.hu.
"An armed attack on the infrastructure that serves the EU's energy security is nothing less than a military attack on the European Union, and in this situation, Ukraine's accession to the EU should be taken off the agenda," Deutch said.
In addition, the MEP believes that Ukraine is attacking the Druzhba pipeline, through which Hungary receives Russian oil, in order to "complement political, secret and media methods of pressure on Hungary with military means."
He also said that the Nord Stream gas pipeline was blown up "on the orders of the Ukrainian state and military leadership."
- The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest and most powerful pipelines in the world, supplying oil from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe. In one week, Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pumping station in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast, twice – in august 13 і august 21. There was also nikolskoye station is impressed, which stopped Druzhba's operations.
- Due to attacks for the third time in a month supplies to Hungary were halted.
- Foreign Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia complained about Ukraine to the European Commission, and Trump told Orban that "very angry" at Ukrainian strikes through the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Comments (0)