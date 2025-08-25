Orban calls strike on Druzhba oil pipeline a "military attack" on the EU

MEP from Orban's party claims that Ukraine attacked the oil pipeline to "increase pressure on Hungary"

Druzhba oil pipeline (Photo: EPA)

Tomasz Dejcs, a member of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party, has called Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline a "military attack." He said this said on Kossuth radio, reports 444.hu.

"An armed attack on the infrastructure that serves the EU's energy security is nothing less than a military attack on the European Union, and in this situation, Ukraine's accession to the EU should be taken off the agenda," Deutch said.

In addition, the MEP believes that Ukraine is attacking the Druzhba pipeline, through which Hungary receives Russian oil, in order to "complement political, secret and media methods of pressure on Hungary with military means."

He also said that the Nord Stream gas pipeline was blown up "on the orders of the Ukrainian state and military leadership."