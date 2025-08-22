Drones hit Unecha oil station in Bryansk region again – video of the fire
On August 21, the Ukrainian military struck an oil pumping station in the Bryansk region for the second time in a month. This was reported to by Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, , known as Magyar.
The video he posted shows a large-scale fire, preliminarily at the Unecha oil pumping station, where the Druzhba pipeline runs. According to Magyar, the strike was carried out by drone operators of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
He did not provide any other details.
On the evening of August 21, the governor of Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced a missile threat in the Unecha district. As of the morning of August 22, two aircraft-type drones were allegedly destroyed in the region, with "no casualties or damage".
on August 13, intelligence already attacked an oil pumping station also in Unecha – it was a station of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline. After the attack, a massive fire broke out there.
- on August 18, Reuters reported that the Volgograd refinery has been shut down for at least a month after UAV strikes. Three working units are out of commission.
- On August 21, the General Staff confirmed the damage to the Novoshakhtyn refinery – one of the largest suppliers of oil products in southern Russia.
