Drones hit Unecha oil station in Bryansk region again – video of the fire

Fire at an oil station (screenshot of Magyar's video)

On August 21, the Ukrainian military struck an oil pumping station in the Bryansk region for the second time in a month. This was reported to by Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, , known as Magyar.

The video he posted shows a large-scale fire, preliminarily at the Unecha oil pumping station, where the Druzhba pipeline runs. According to Magyar, the strike was carried out by drone operators of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

He did not provide any other details.

On the evening of August 21, the governor of Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced a missile threat in the Unecha district. As of the morning of August 22, two aircraft-type drones were allegedly destroyed in the region, with "no casualties or damage".

on August 13, intelligence already attacked an oil pumping station also in Unecha – it was a station of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline. After the attack, a massive fire broke out there.