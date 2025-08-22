Orban complains to Trump about Ukrainian strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline – photo

US President writes that he is "very angry about this"

Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has complained to US President Donald Trump about Ukraine's strikes on the aggressor country's Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Europe. This is stated by the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet with reference to the post of the head of the country's government in a closed community for his supporters on Facebook.

"Five days ago, just before the historic meeting between President Trump and Putin in Alaska, Ukraine launched drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia. This pipeline supplies Hungary and Slovakia, two countries that have no other means of importing crude oil. Hungary supports Ukraine with electricity and gasoline (actually, it's imports, not aid – Ed.), and in return they bomb the oil pipeline that supplies us. A very unfriendly move! We wish President Trump every success in his quest for peace!" Orban wrote to the US President.

Beneath this printed text is Trump's handwritten response, in which the politician said he "doesn't like to hear it.".

"I am very angry about this. Tell Slovakia that you are my great friend," the US president replied to Orban.

Photo: Magyar Nemzet

In the same Facebook post, the Hungarian prime minister accused Ukraine of allegedly undermining Nord Stream 2 and compared the situation with these pipelines to the attacks on Druzhba.

According to the media, the post was published in the closed community of Orban's fans, Harcosok Klubja (Hungarian for Fighters' Club). There have been no reports on the official resources of the United States or Hungary regarding this letter so far.

Earlier, on August 21, Trump said that in order to win, Ukraine needs to respond to Russian strikes, and not just defend itself .