EU and UK summon Russian ambassadors over damage to diplomatic premises in Kyiv

The buildings of the EU Delegation and the British Council in Ukraine were damaged as a result of the Russian attack

The building of the British Council in Kyiv after the Russian strike (Photo: @uaBritish)

The European External Service and the UK Foreign Office are summoning Russian representatives over the Russian massive attack on Kyiv, which killed at least 16 people and damaged the buildings of the EU delegation and the British Council.

Head of the European Union's foreign policy Kaja Kallas said the acting Russian ambassador to the European Union will be summoned to Brussels.

"No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," she wrote.

The Russian ambassador to Great Britain will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sky News reported.

The British Council in Kyiv wrote that the organization's office was seriously damaged, and one of the security guards was injured and is now in the hospital.