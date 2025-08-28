Zelensky criticizes Hungary for sanctions against Magyar and lack of response to Russia's attack

President: Hungarian officials are trying to make black look white and shift the blame for the war to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to Hungary's decision to ban the entry of Robert Brovdi (Magyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated in the post of the Head of State in social networks.

"Now, when our people are eliminating the consequences of one of the largest-scale Russian terrorist attacks, we see another attempt by Hungarian officials to make black look white and shift the blame for the ongoing war onto Ukraine," Zelensky wrote .

He reminded that Ukraine has positively accepted all the world's proposals for a ceasefire and real diplomacy, but Russia has rejected them.

According to the president, Hungary has not yet responded fairly to Russia's behavior, nor has it even expressed condolences for the deaths of Ukrainians on the night of August 28.

"However, every day new accusations against Ukraine are heard from Hungary. Hungarian officials have reached the point where they are trying to discriminate against representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine for their participation in the defense of our state and people," Zelensky added .

If Hungary has indeed closed the entrance to the country and the entire Schengen area to Magyar, this can only cause outrage, the president said. He instructed the Foreign Ministry to find out all the facts and respond accordingly.