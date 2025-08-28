Sybiha – Siyarto: If a pipeline is more important than children killed by Russia, it is a moral decline

Hungary's Foreign Minister announces Budapest's decision to ban the commander of the military unit allegedly responsible for the attack on the Druzhba from entering the Schengen zone

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga reacted to Hungary's decision to ban the commander of the Ukrainian military unit allegedly responsible for the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. He called it a moral decline that the pipeline is more important than the children killed by Russia.

On the morning of August 28, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sierto wrote on the social network X that in response to the latest Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, his government decided to ban the commander of the responsible military unit from entering Hungary and the entire Schengen area.

"It was an attack on Hungary's sovereignty that jeopardized our energy security and almost forced us to use our strategic reserves. Ukraine is well aware that the Druzhba pipeline is vital for the energy supply of Hungary and Slovakia, and that such attacks harm us much more than Russia," the Hungarian Foreign Minister said

Sijjarto added that anyone who attacks "our energy security and sovereignty should be prepared to face the consequences."

For publication responded Sybiha. He said it was shameful to publish such a thing after another massive Russian attack.

"Peter, if the Russian pipeline is more important to you than the Ukrainian children that Russia killed this morning, then this is moral decline. Hungary is on the wrong side of history. We will take mirror actions," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

Russia massively attacks Kyiv missiles and drones. In the Darnytskyi district direct hit into a five-story building, the entrance was destroyed. There are 15 dead in the capital, including four children.

In general, the occupiers at night released in Ukraine nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles.