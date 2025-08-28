Klitschko declares August 29 a day of mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack

The victims of the Russian attack on the night of August 28 on the capital were 14 people

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

Friday, August 29, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian massive attack on the night of August 28. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Tomorrow, August 29, is declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," he wrote.

Klitschko added that flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be at half-mast on this day. It is also recommended to lower the state flags on public and private buildings.

on August 29, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city.

As of the time of publication of the news , 14 people have been killed and 10 are missing due to the Russian attack on the capital.