Russia fires a missile at an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia and at critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with one missile. Occupants also shelled Vinnytsia region: there is no electricity in dozens of settlements there

Consequences in Dnipropetrovska oblast (Photo: Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA)

On the night of August 28, Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike against Ukraine. In addition to Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Dnipro regions were attacked, according to the military administrations.

At 05:52, after the explosions, the head of Zaporizhzhya's regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov , reported that the Russians had attacked one of the city's enterprises. The strike caused a fire.

In total, Zaporizhzhia suffered one missile attack. Drones were also flying at the city, and air defense forces were operating.

Three high-rise buildings were damaged. Windows were smashed in apartments and stairwells, balconies were damaged, Acting Head of the City Council Regina Kharchenko.

First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna wrote that the enemy attacked the critical infrastructure of Vinnytsia region.

As a result of the hit to the power facilities, 60,000 consumers in 29 settlements lost power. Residential buildings have been damaged.

The attack on Vinnytsia region was also reported by Ukrzaliznytsia. The occupiers deliberately hit the fleet of Intercity+ trains, causing dozens of flights to be delayed.

The head of Dnipropetrovs'k ATC Serhiy Lysak wrote about the consequences in Mezhivska and Petropavlivska communities of Synelnykivskyi district.

The Russians sent a UAV there. There were several fires. Damage was recorded at two agricultural enterprises. A summer kitchen in a private yard, a building and four cars were also damaged.

In total, the Russians attacked Ukraine with almost 600 drones and 31 missiles.