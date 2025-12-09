Only a minority of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees went to work for occupants' Rosatom, mayor of Enerhodar says

Before the full-scale invasion, there were 11,000 employees at ZNPP, and only a little more than 2,000 signed a contract with the invaders, Orlov said

Zaporizhzhia NPP (Photo: Facebook of the plant)

After the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, only a minority of its employees signed a contract with the invaders' state corporation Rosatom. About in an interview with LIGA.net said the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, who was forced to leave the occupied settlement in the spring of 2022.

"Since February 2024, Rosatom has banned access to the plant for those who have not signed a contract. And it sends specialists from other nuclear power plants to ZNPP to compensate for the staff shortage," the mayor said.

He noted that before the full-scale invasion, about 11,000 employees worked at the plant, and just over 2,000 people signed contracts with Rosatom.

According to Orlov, these are mostly people in working professions.

Some of them signed these contracts under duress, some of them voluntarily, but most of the employees refused, the mayor said.

"With 11,000 qualified personnel and operating power units, in three and a half years the occupiers have brought ZNPP to the point where it is impossible to replenish the staff, with degraded equipment, and unclear processes regarding water. In addition, it is a military base with explosives on the territory of a nuclear facility," he emphasized.