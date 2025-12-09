Mayor of Enerhodar says 65% of the city's population has left during the occupation

The pre-war population of Enerhodar exceeded 50,000 people, most of whom left, said Dmytro Orlov

Stele (Photo: Enerhodar City Council)

About 65% of the population of the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region has left. This was reported in interview LIGA.net said Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar.

"If there were about 53,000 before the occupation, about 65% have left and are now in the government-controlled territory," Orlov said.

He clarified that humanitarian hubs have been organized in the places where most people from Enerhodar have settled. They operate in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kyiv.

Orlov clarified that people were leaving the city in waves. This happened from the first day of the Russian occupation.

The first wave is the occupation itself, Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant when convoys of more than a hundred cars and buses were leaving.

"The next wave was when the fake elections and referendum began. Then, when the plant shut down all power units in September 2022. There was also a wave after the explosion of Kakhovka," said the mayor.

REFERENCE Enerhodar is a city in the Zaporizhzhia region under temporary Russian occupation. The Russians use the city as a military and logistics base, including using local businesses to repair equipment and store weapons. As a result of managerial chaos, negligence and constant shelling, the city experiences regular power outages, water supply problems and environmental pollution. Some of the population has left, others are under pressure or coercion, and ZNPP employees face harassment and security risks.