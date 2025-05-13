Energoatom: Russia illegally deprived of liberty at least 13 ZNPP employees

The fate of three employees of the occupied station who were captured remains unknown.

ZNPP (Photo: uatom)

Russia has illegally deprived at least 13 workers of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant of their liberty. Most of them have received court "convictions", and three have gone missing. This was reported by the State Enterprise "National Atomic Energy Generating Company "Energoatom".

According to the operator, since the beginning of the occupation of the ZNPP, Russia has begun unprecedented pressure on employees who refused to side with the enemy and sign "contracts" with Rosatom.

Currently, it is known that seven ZNPP employees were illegally sentenced to imprisonment by a Russian court.

"Three more employees are in prison awaiting trumped-up convictions. The fate of three more remains unknown – they are considered missing," the company said.

As reported by Energoatom, about five thousand specialists were able to leave the temporarily occupied Energodar.

The company emphasized that Russia continues to use the Zheleznodorozhny NPP as a military base. In particular, military vehicles are parked in the engine rooms of the units and explosive weapons are stored.

"The plant's equipment is increasingly degrading, and there is no safe scenario for restarting the ZNPP," Energoatom reported.

The operator stated that all illegally detained ZNPP employees should be released, the Russian Federation should withdraw its military and military equipment from the station and transfer control of the station to Energoatom.

"This is the only way to restore nuclear and radiation safety across the continent," the company said.