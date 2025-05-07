ZNPP under threat of blackout again due to Russian shelling – Ministry of Energy

Currently, the station is powered by only one line, which jeopardizes its safe operation.

ZNPP (Photo: EPA)

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is at risk of another blackout after Russian shelling damaged one of the two power transmission lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the unified power system of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the plant currently receives power supply from only one line. If it is damaged, the ZNPP could completely lose external power, which would pose a serious threat to radiation safety.

"As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will do everything possible to restore power to the ZNPP as soon as possible. The deoccupation of the plant is a guarantee of its safe operation," said Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

The department recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ZNPP has completely lost external power supply eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of a blackout.