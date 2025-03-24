Trump: Washington and Kyiv discussing Ukrainian power plants

U.S. president expects minerals deal to be signed "soon"

Donald Trump (Photo by Bonnie Cash / EPA)

The United States is in talks with Ukraine regarding its power plants, President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting, Reuters reported.

Trump stated that the United States is negotiating with Ukraine over the possibility of American firms owning Ukrainian power plants.

He also reiterated that he expects a minerals agreement between Ukraine and the United States to be signed "soon."

"We're talking about territory right now. We're talking about lines of demarcation, Talking about power, power plant ownership. Some people are saying the United States should own the power plant...because we have the expertise (likely referring to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. – Ed.)," the U.S. president said.