Ukraine and the US agree to continue negotiations in Davos
Ukrainian and American delegations will continue negotiations in Switzerland. About reported secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
For two days, he and the head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov and the head of the faction Servants of the people in the parliament David Arahamia worked in the United States.
The United States was represented by a special envoy of the United States Steve Witkoff, son-in-law of the President of the United States Donald Trump Jared Kushnersecretary of the U.S. Army Daniel Driscoll and White House staffer Josh Gruenbaum.
"We discussed in detail the economic development and prosperity plan, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine, with a focus on practical mechanisms for their implementation," Umerov said.
He added that Ukrainian officials told their American partners about Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The parties agreed to continue working at the team level during the next stage of consultations in Davos, the NSDC Secretary added.
- On January 17, 2026, Budanov reported that Ukrainian negotiating team arrived in the United States to discuss security guarantees and the country's recovery.
- Before that, Trump said that it was allegedly Ukraine is dragging its feet in the end of a full-scale war, not Russia, and that Zelenskyy is not ready to sign the agreement.
Comments (0)