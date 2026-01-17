The Ukrainian negotiating team is already in the United States. Meetings are scheduled with Vitkoff and others

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: GUR)

Ukrainian negotiating team arrives in the United States to discuss security guarantees and the country's recovery. About reported head of the President's Office Kirill Budanov.

He was accompanied by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the head of the faction Servant of the people David Arahamia. Ukrainian delegation to meet with special representatives of the US President Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushneras well as with the US Secretary of State Daniel Driscoll.

"These days we are working with our American partners to further advance the peace process. We will continue to work on achieving a just and sustainable peace, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine and agreeing on the next steps," said Umerov.

Before that, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishchyna saidthe Ukrainian delegation will hold new talks in the United States. They will take place in Miami, Florida.