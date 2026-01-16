Umerov, Budanov, and Arakhamia go to the US for new talks

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

The Ukrainian delegation will have new talks in the United States on security guarantees and reconstruction of the country, said ms. ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olga Stefanishyna.

According to the official, Kyiv continues active consultations with Washington on the "future security architectures and long-term economic development" of Ukraine.

Read also The world in 2026: Project Syndicate opinion leaders on political and economic challenges

Stefanishyna announced that on January 17, talks will be held in Miami, Florida, with the participation of the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, head of the president's Office Kyrylo Budanov and the head of the ruling faction Servant of the people David Arahamia.

"As the president emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are working on two key documents – agreements on guarantees of security and economic prosperity of Ukraine totaling up to $800 billion, which may be signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos," the ambassador explained.

She added that the delegation is making a new visit to the United States to finalize agreements with American partners so that they "meet the national interests of Ukraine as much as possible."

On the afternoon of January 16, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine hopes that during the new talks in the United States "there will be more clarity" both on the documents prepared with the United States and on Russia's response "to all the diplomatic work that has been going on."

Earlier, the president claimed that he hopes to get a Russian response to the 20-point draft peace plan before the documents on security guarantees and reconstruction with the United States are finalized.