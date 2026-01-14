Bloomberg: Vitkoff, Kushner plan to visit Putin again in January

The White House says a meeting with the Russian dictator is not officially scheduled for now

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff (Photo: ERA)

Special envoys of the US President Steve Witkoff и Jared Kushner plan to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia "in the near future". About this reported Bloomberg cited unnamed people familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutors, the meeting may take place as early as January. However, the plans have not yet been finalized and the timing may be shifted. In particular, due to the ongoing protests in Iran.

At the same time, the White House said that no such meeting was officially scheduled. Russia has not commented on the information.

One of the interlocutors noted that it is unclear whether Putin himself is interested in a second meeting with the US. He calls this the main obstacle to agreeing on a date.

Other interlocutors said that the U.S. special representatives want to present the latest draft plans to the Russian dictatorship to resolve the war against Ukraine. It is also expected that the discussions will touch on the topic of security guarantees for Kyiv from the United States and Europe, as well as the country's post-war recovery.