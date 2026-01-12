It becomes a document of "historical significance": Zelenskyy tells about work on guarantees from the US

Photo: Office of the president

Ukraine will finalize the preparation of a document on security guarantees for Kyiv from the United States and submit it for consideration at the highest level. This was stated by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote after meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

"A detailed report from our entire negotiation team on communication with the American side. We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks – meetings, preparation of documents and possible signing. I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States," the head of state noted.

According to the president, this document should be "of a historical level, and this is exactly the level the text is reaching now."

The parties also discussed documents on the restoration and economic development of Ukraine. The head of state instructed the prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, vice PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka and the minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev to "provide full support and expertise" on all economic issues in future agreements between Ukraine and the United States, as well as between Kyiv, Washington, and Europe.

"We have determined the necessary parameters for the mechanisms for using the funds for reconstruction that will come from our partners," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the United States is communicating with Russia on the basic political framework for peace: Ukraine has formulated its vision, and there should be "clear feedback" from Moscow on whether it is ready to end the war on realistic terms.

The president noted that if there is no such readiness, "the pressure on the aggressor should continue to increase."

"We see the right tactics in terms of shadow fleet tankers, and on financial schemes that help marginalized regimes from other parts of the world circumvent sanctions imposed on them. Similar practices should be extended to Russia – if they choose war, the world's response should be to limit Russian export revenues as much as possible," the Ukrainian leader summarized.