"Nuclear weapons are out of the question": Zelenskyy responds to guarantees discussed with allies

The head of state commented on the issue of the "nuclear umbrella" for Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/EPA)

Ukraine is not discussing with partners extension of nuclear weapons protection to it, president says Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.

The head of state was asked whether the UK and France are ready to extend the "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine, taking into account "all the turbulence and uncertainty of NATO's future against the background of intensified discussions on Greenland", and clarified whether it was only the provision of military contingent from partners.

"We are not talking about nuclear weapons. As for the security guarantees from our European partners and the United States, we are discussing both the contingent and protection on the ground, in the sky, at sea, as well as a separate track – air defense, strengthening our army, and additional funding for personnel," Zelenskyy said.

The president clarified that the issue of manning the military brigades is very important for Ukraine and its military: "I want them to have a high percentage [of manning]."

"And we are talking [with our partners] about some licenses that we need for co-production (we are talking about joint production of weapons – Ed.)," the head of state summarized.

REFERENCE Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 after signing the Budapest Memorandum. Kyiv gave up the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal and in return received security guarantees (in English, "security assurances") of its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Moscow, Washington, and London. In 2014, with the occupation of Crimea, Russia violated this document, and the United States and Britain did not come to Ukraine's aid.