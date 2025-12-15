Ukraine needs a "nuclear umbrella", not assurances, says Lithuania's top diplomat

Budrys explained why Ukraine needs nuclear security guarantees. But the support of the entire EU is not guaranteed

Kęstutis Budris (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

To truly end Russia's war against Ukraine, Kyiv needs not assurances but a "nuclear umbrella" or its equivalent, Lithuanian top diplomat Kęstutis Budrys has said. According to the text by LIGA.net, the official stated this during the meeting of the Council of foreign ministers of the European Union.

As reported by LIGA.net, in Brussels, they are convinced that the US president Donald Trump may accelerate the negotiation process, but it will be up to Europe to make this peace last. Budrys explained this through the prism of a "deterrence strategy."

According to the official, the end of the war is the moment when Ukraine becomes so strong and integrated into the West that any thought of another attack terrifies the Kremlin.

The Lithuanian FM believes that to really end the war, Ukraine needs nuclear security guarantees or the equivalent, not assurances.

"If we are talking about security guarantees, we need what is provided by a nuclear power: extended nuclear deterrence, because the aggressor is a nuclear power," Budrys explained.

However, as LIGA.net noted, at the moment it looks like an idea of individual states, which are not guaranteed the support of the entire EU.

The Lithuanian official also noted that if diplomats and EU leaders start talking about something like NATO Article 5 on collective security, it will be a completely different matter.

"In addition to the military aspect, we need financial and macro-financial security so that the Armed Forces can deter Russia's conventional [non-nuclear] forces. These are the three pillars on which peace must stand, and we must move quickly. By Christmas, we have to show results in the issues of [Ukraine's] membership in the EU and financing," the Lithuanian FM said.