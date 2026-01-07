Trump calls the purchase of Greenland a priority, and the use of troops is an option

Trump and his team are discussing a number of options to achieve this goal. The White House does not rule out the possibility of using the army

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

US President Donald Trump and his advisors are discussing a number of options for acquiring Greenland, while the use of the US military also remains an "option". This was stated by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt for ABC News .

"President Trump has made it clear that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority for the United States, and it is vital to deterring our adversaries in the Arctic region," she emphasized .

At the same time, Trump and his team are discussing a range of options to achieve this goal, and "of course, the use of U.S. military forces is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," Leavitt added .