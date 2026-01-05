"Everything will end, including NATO". Denmark names consequences of Trump's attack on Greenland

Frederiksen commented on the US president's repeated statements that he wants Greenland

Mette Frederiksen (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / EPA)

If the United States attacks Greenland, a self-governing island in Denmark, it would mean the end of the North Atlantic Alliance, among other things. This was stated by prime minister Mette Frederiksen, transmits tV2 TV channel.

The politician emphasized that the US president Donald Trump should be taken seriously, when he repeatedly states that he wants Greenland.

"But I also want to make it clear that if the United States decides to attack another NATO country militarily, it's all over. Including our NATO and therefore the security that has been provided since the end of World War II," Frederiksen said.

She also noted that she was "doing everything she could" to prevent this from happening.

"I believe in democracy and international rules of the game. And I also believe that borders should not be changed in any way," the Danish PM added.