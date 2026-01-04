Trump reiterates that he needs Greenland. Denmark calls for an end to threats

Denmark's Prime Minister believes it is pointless for the US to talk about the need to annex Greenland

Mette Frederiksen (Photo: facebook.com/mettefrederiksen.dk)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Friedreksen has called on the United States to stop threatening Greenland after renewed signals of such a desire. She said this said in the network.

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to annex Greenland. The United States has no right to annex any of the three countries that make up the Kingdom of Denmark," Friedreksen said.

She noted that Denmark and, accordingly, Greenland are part of NATO. Therefore, it is subject to the security guarantees of the alliance members. The Danish prime minister also recalled that Copenhagen and Washington have a defense agreement, which already gives the United States broad access to Greenland.

"I strongly urge the United States to stop threatening a historically close ally, as well as another country and another people who have made it very clear that they are not for sale," Friedreksen emphasized.

on January 4, US President Donald Trump again said the Atlantic magazine that he wanted control of the island.

"We absolutely need Greenland. We need it for defense," he said.