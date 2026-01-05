Venezuela's Vice President takes the oath of office. She mentioned the "kidnapping of two heroes"

Delcy Rodriguez (Photo: Rayner Pena R/EPA)

On Monday, January 5, Vice President and Minister of Oil of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez officially took the oath of office as interim head of state, and in her speech she mentioned the "heroes" – the country's deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

"I come with a painful heart because of the kidnapping of two heroes who are being held hostage: President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Celia Flores," Rodriguez said during the swearing-in ceremony.

She added that she vows "not to rest for a single minute to guarantee peace and the spiritual, economic and social tranquility of our people."

"Let us vow as a united country to move Venezuela forward in these terrible times," she said.

CNN Channel clarified she was sworn in by the President of the National Assembly, her own brother Jorge Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a 56-year-old Venezuelan politician, lawyer and diplomat who has served as vice president since 2018 and is one of the key figures in Maduro's government.

According to BBC her father was a partisan and died of police torture in 1976. In search of justice, she went to study law, first at home and then in France. The Bolivarian Revolution and the rise to power Hugo Chavez as she herself admitted, it was a triumph of "personal revenge" for her family against her father.

Under Maduro, she headed the ministries of communications, economy, and foreign affairs at various times and eventually rose to vice president, in charge of the oil and gas industry.

On the night of January 3, in the Venezuelan capital, explosions were heard. There were reports of partial power outages and overflights by aircraft. Later, it became known that The United States is conducting in a Latin American country.

Subsequently, Trump said the media reported that Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of Venezuela. The couple was accused of drug trafficking.