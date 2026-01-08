Zelenskyy: Document on security guarantees is ready for finalization with Trump
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is ready for final approval by the US leader Donald Trump. This was stated by the head of state wrote in their social networks.
"[Head of the Ukrainian delegation and secretary of the National Security and Defense Council] Rustem Umerov reported on the results of our team's negotiations in France yesterday. In fact, a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is ready to be finalized at the highest level with the president of the United States," Zelenskyy said.
The president noted that Ukraine managed to further unite the work of the European and US teams, adding that the parties had jointly discussed documents on recovery and economic development.
The talks also addressed "complex issues" related to the basic framework for ending the Russian war, and Ukraine presented possible options for finalizing this document, the head of state noted.
"We understand that the American side will communicate with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is ready to really end the war," Zelenskyy emphasized.
He announced that upon returning to Kyiv, the Ukrainian negotiating team would report on all the details of the meetings
"We are also informing our partners about the consequences of Russian strikes, which do not exactly indicate that Moscow is reconsidering its priorities. In this context, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia just as the negotiation teams work intensively. The realism of future security guarantees must be proved by the ability of partners to implement effective pressure on the aggressor" the president said, adding that Ukraine is preparing new relevant contacts.
- On January 6, following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France, the Paris Declaration was signed with a list of security guarantees for Ukraine. Kyiv, London, and Paris also adopted a declaration of intent on future deployment of multinational forces.
- Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine does not discuss with partners to extend the "nuclear umbrella" to it.
