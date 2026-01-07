"Russia is still thumbing its nose, but our partners can unscrew it." Zelenskyy commented on the talks

The president answered whether the United States and its allies plan to increase pressure on Russia to agree to a truce

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in October 2025 (Illustrative photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

Russia is still "thumbing its nose" at negotiations to end the war against Ukraine, but its partners are able to influence it. This was stated by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when talking to journalists.

The question to the head of state noted that a broad discussion is currently underway at the diplomatic level regarding security guarantees, elections, etc. The president was asked whether there were "at least some" hints from Russia that it was ready for this, and whether the United States and its allies planned to "significantly increase pressure" on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire.

"The Americans are definitely negotiating with the Russians. They are discussing various options. I will answer very simply that so far Russia is thumbing its nose at us, but our partners are strong enough, some of them especially, and they can turn their noses up if they want to," Zelenskyy said.

During the same conversation with the media, the head of state said that an element of Washington's pressure on the Kremlin could be a special operation against the dictator of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov like the one Washington conducted against his Venezuelan "colleague" Nicolás Maduro.