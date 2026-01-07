Zelensky on US pressure on Russia: Let them do some kind of operation with Kadyrov, like with Maduro

The President believes that such an operation will make the Russian dictator think and accelerate diplomacy

Ramzan Kadyrov (Photo: ERA)

An element of US pressure on Russia could be a special operation against the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov like the one that Washington conducted against the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyyanswering questions from journalists in the Presidential Office chat.

He emphasized that the United States has the tools to put pressure on Russia.

"Please, here's an example of Maduro. Did you carry out the operation? Yes, we did. Everyone can see the result, the whole world. They did it quickly. Let them do some kind of operation with this, what's his name, with Kadyrov. With this murderer. Maybe then Putin will see this and think about it," the president said in response to a question about Ukraine's steps if the peace agreement with Russia does not work.

He emphasized that he really wants the full-scale war to end and diplomacy to work. But if this does not happen, the partners know what they have to do.

According to Zelenskyy, in this case, the allies should move quickly, as if the war is not in Ukraine, but in their country.

"Air defense, our strong army, money for the production of drones, protection of the sky – everyone understands all this perfectly well. As for the diplomatic track, it's the same. I think the Americans are productive now, we have good results, but all this has not yet been fully realized," the president said.