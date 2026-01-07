Reuters: US warns Venezuela's interior minister he could end up like Maduro

Diosdado Cabello may be among the main targets if he does not help the interim president fulfill Washington's demands

Venezuela's Interior Minister (Photo: Ronald Pena R/EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump warned Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello that he could be among the main targets if he does not help interim President Delcy Rodriguez fulfill Washington's demands and maintain order after the dictator's ouster Nicolás Maduro. This was reported by the agency Reuters citing three unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

Cabello, who oversees Venezuela's security forces, which have been accused of widespread human rights violations, is one of the few Maduro loyalists Trump has decided to rely on as an interim official to maintain stability during the transition, one of the sources said.

Given his history of repression and rivalry with Rodriguez, the Interior Minister may play a destructive role and find ways to remove the interim president from power, the media reports.

One of the interlocutors added that the United States, through intermediaries, warned Cabello that in case of disobedience, he could suffer the fate of Maduro, who was captured during a raid on Saturday and taken to New York for criminal trial.

However, removing Cabello could be a risky move that could provoke pro-government motorcycle groups known as "collectivos" to take to the streets and cause the chaos Washington wants to avoid.

The list of potential targets also includes Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, who, like Cabello, is under investigation by the United States on drug trafficking charges and has a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head, the two interlocutors said.

"This is still a law enforcement operation, and we're not done yet," said a U.S. Department of Justice official on condition of anonymity.

A senior Trump administration official declined to answer specific questions from Reuters, but said: "The president is talking about maximizing leverage with the elements that remain in Venezuela and ensuring their cooperation with the United States by stopping illegal migration, stopping the flow of drugs, rebuilding the oil infrastructure, and taking steps that are fair to the Venezuelan people."