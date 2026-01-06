The United States "has been working on Cuba for a long time," Pavel Klimkin says

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: screenshot from LIGA.net video)

Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio may become the successor to the current US president Donald Trumpthe former foreign minister believes that Ukraine will be able to "bring down" the regime in Cuba Pavlo Klimkin. He expressed this opinion LIGA.net for the YouTube project Klimkin Explains.

The diplomat said that he had read the results of three recent polls. They show that Trump's approval rating has risen to 42-44% after the operation in Venezuela.

Klimkin emphasized that about 60 million people speak Spanish in the United States today.

"The number of Spanish speakers is growing, obviously, faster than the number of English speakers. It's impossible to win the next presidential election, and your allusion was to Rubio, without getting the support of those who came from Latin America," the former foreign minister said.

In his opinion, Rubio has received "a really great boost."

"If he proves this story with Venezuela, he will be in a very good position. If he brings down the Cuban regime, he is very likely to be the next president of the United States," Klimkin said.

He added that the US Secretary of State's chances are "very good." The diplomat is convinced that it will be difficult for Cuba to hold on without Venezuela's support.

"I think that the Americans have been working on Cuba for a long time," the former minister said.

Rubio is an American of Cuban descent, born on May 28, 1971 in Miami to Cuban immigrants who came to the United States in 1956. He is the first Latino to serve as U.S. Secretary of State.

On the night of January 3, in the capital of Venezuela, explosions were heard and aircraft were flying. Later, it became known that the United States carry out in the country of operation.

Trump later said that Maduro and his wife grabbed and taken out of Venezuela. The couple was accused of drug trafficking.

January 5 took place the first trial of the Venezuelan dictator. He pleaded not guilty.