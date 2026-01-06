The UN says the world has become less safe after the US operation in Venezuela
The United Nations has expressed concern over the US operation in Venezuela and said the world has become less safe. About this said in a statement by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
"It is clear that the operation undermined a fundamental principle of international law – the principle that States must not threaten the territorial integrity or political independence of any State or use force against it," the UN said.
Reports from the UN Human Rights Office show that the situation in Venezuela has been deteriorating over the past 10 years, and that the rights of the population have been violated for "too long." However, the organization fears that the US military intervention can only worsen the situation.
"The people of Venezuela deserve to be held accountable in a fair and victim-centered process... Accountability for human rights violations cannot be achieved through unilateral military intervention," the statement said.
The UN High Commissioner called on the United States, Venezuela and the international community to ensure full compliance with international law, including human rights. He insists that the future of Venezuela should be determined only by its people.
- On the night of January 3, in the capital of Venezuela explosions were heard and aircraft were flying. Later it became known that the United States carry out in the country of operation.
- Trump later said that Maduro and his wife grabbed and taken out of Venezuela. The couple was accused of drug trafficking.
- january 5 took place the first trial of the Venezuelan dictator. He pleaded not guilty.
- On the same day, Vice President and Minister of Oil of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez officially took the oath as interim head of state.
- january 6, Trump rejected the elections in Venezuela within 30 days and did not rule out a second invasion.
