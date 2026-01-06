The UN says the world has become less safe after the US operation in Venezuela

UN High Commissioner calls for human rights to be respected and says military intervention does not promote justice

The United Nations has expressed concern over the US operation in Venezuela and said the world has become less safe. About this said in a statement by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"It is clear that the operation undermined a fundamental principle of international law – the principle that States must not threaten the territorial integrity or political independence of any State or use force against it," the UN said.

Reports from the UN Human Rights Office show that the situation in Venezuela has been deteriorating over the past 10 years, and that the rights of the population have been violated for "too long." However, the organization fears that the US military intervention can only worsen the situation.

"The people of Venezuela deserve to be held accountable in a fair and victim-centered process... Accountability for human rights violations cannot be achieved through unilateral military intervention," the statement said.

The UN High Commissioner called on the United States, Venezuela and the international community to ensure full compliance with international law, including human rights. He insists that the future of Venezuela should be determined only by its people.